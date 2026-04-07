CM Chandrababu Naidu, Dy CM Pawan Kalyan greet BJP to mark Foundation Day

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan and Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh congratulated the rank and file of the BJP on the occasion of the party’s 47th foundation day on Monday.

“I extend my warmest wishes to all leaders, karyakartas, and supporters of the BJP on its 47th Foundation Day. Rooted in nationalism and committed to the nation’s all-round development, the party has consistently worked towards strengthening our culture and democratic values, promoting inclusive development, and upholding the spirit of service to the nation. From its founding fathers to former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji, and under the leadership of Shri Narendra Modi ji as Prime Minister, the BJP has strengthened the nation through decisive governance and a clear commitment to progress,” Naidu wrote on ‘X’..

“I wish the party continued success under the leadership of its President, Shri Nitin Nabin ji, in serving the nation with dedication and further strengthening our journey towards Viksit Bharat,” Naidu mentioned in the post.

Deputy CM and Jana Sena Party President Pawan Kalyan said that guided by the core ideals of nationalism, service, and unwavering commitment to the people, the BJP continues its journey with clarity of vision and strength of purpose.

“Inspired by the visionary leadership of great stalwarts like Former Prime Minister Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji and Senior Leader Shri L. K. Advani Ji, and strengthened by the resolute leadership of Shri Narendra Modi Ji, the party has emerged as the world’s largest political organization.