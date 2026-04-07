Former Minister Ambati Rambabu moves Andhra High Court on arrest, alleges torture

VIJAYAWADA: Senior YSRCP leader and former minister Ambati Rambabu on Monday approached the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking action against police officials of Nallapadu in Guntur district, alleging his illegal detention and custodial torture.

In his petition, Rambabu urged the court to direct the state government to initiate disciplinary proceedings, register an FIR, and launch criminal prosecution against the police responsible. He also sought a declaration that his alleged illegal detention and physical and mental harassment in cases punishable with less than seven years of imprisonment were unlawful.

The former minister requested the court to order an independent probe into the incident by an agency other than the CID or SIT.

He further appealed for compensation, stating that his fundamental rights were violated due to the alleged custodial abuse. Additionally, Rambabu sought directions to preserve CCTV footage related to his detention period at the police station. The case stems from remarks made by Rambabu while responding to allegations by TDP leaders regarding Tirumala laddu ghee. Based on a complaint filed by TDP leaders, Nallapadu police registered cases against him and subsequently arrested him.

In his plea, Rambabu alleged that he was taken into custody at night and, around 2:30 am, shifted to a room without CCTV surveillance, where he was physically assaulted by police personnel.