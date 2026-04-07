India emerging as global power, says Andhra Pradesh BJP chief PVN Madhav

VIJAYAWADA: India is steadily emerging as a strong global power and is on track to become a Vishwaguru by 2047, AP BJP President PVN Madhav said on Monday.

Foundation Day celebrations of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were held at the party’s state office in Vijayawada. Addressing party workers during the event, Madhav said the BJP has completed 46 years and entered its 47th year, describing it as a significant milestone in its journey. He extended greetings to party cadres, leaders, and citizens on the occasion.

He noted that the party’s ideological roots trace back to the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, founded in 1951, which has completed 75 years. Over the decades, he said, the movement has played a key role in shaping India’s political and developmental path.

Madhav stressed the importance of unity, stating that the country should not witness divisions based on religion, caste, language, or region. He reiterated that the BJP follows the principle of “Nation First, Party Next, Self Last.”

Highlighting key achievements, he credited former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for strengthening India’s global standing and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transformative governance since 2014.

He cited major decisions such as the abrogation of Article 370, construction of the Ram Temple, and implementation of several welfare schemes. He expressed confidence that India will continue its growth trajectory and called upon party workers to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level.