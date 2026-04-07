Minister Gottipati Ravikumar sets April deadline for Piduguralla Medical College completion

GUNTUR: Energy Minister and Palnadu district in-charge Gottipati Ravikumar has directed Megha Engineering to complete the construction of the Piduguralla Medical College by the end of this month. He assured full cooperation from the government and officials to ensure timely completion.

Reviewing the progress along with Palnadu district District Collector Kritika Shukla, local MLA Yarapathineni Srinivasulu, and MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu, the minister said the college would emerge as one of the finest government medical institutions in AP.

Once operational, it will benefit not only the people of Palnadu district but also those from Markapuram, Giddaluru, and Yerragondapalem constituencies. Highlighting welfare initiatives, Ravikumar noted that electricity bills have been reduced through the “true down” system, solar panels are being installed for six lakh SC/ST households, pensions have been raised to Rs 4,000, and several development projects, including medical colleges, roads, irrigation canals, and welfare schemes, are being implemented to balance growth with social support.

Kritika Shukla announced that by April 30, the medical college will have a full complement of staff. Currently, 10 doctors, 50 nurses, and sanitation workers are on duty, with plans to start outpatient services in 12 departments by early May. Additional staff will be recruited through outsourcing, and specialist services will be introduced in the second phase.

MLA Yarapathineni Srinivasulu said the new college will save residents from travelling to Guntur or Hyderabad for medical care. MP Lavu Sri Krishna Devarayalu added that three government medical colleges are nearing completion with central support, while another 14 will be established under the PPP model.