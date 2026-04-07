No shortage of LPG, petrol in Andhra: Civil supplies Director

VIJAYAWADA: Civil Supplies Director S Nupur Ajay Kumar on Monday stated that there is no shortage of LPG, petrol, diesel, or fertilizers in the state and urged the public not to panic.

Addressing a joint press conference at the State Civil Supplies Corporation office in Kanuru along with PIB Director G Suresh Kumar, she said the government has taken all necessary steps to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential commodities.

She stated that despite global uncertainties, adequate stocks are being maintained through constant monitoring and coordination with concerned departments.

She said the state currently has around 14,000 metric tonnes of LPG in stock against a daily consumption of about 4,000 metric tonnes, with supply increased to 4,100 metric tonnes. The official added that 100% home delivery of LPG is being ensured, and consumers can book cylinders through WhatsApp, IVRS, missed call, or mobile apps.

To prevent panic booking, restrictions have been imposed, allowing refills only after 25 days in urban areas and 45 days in rural areas.

She warned against illegal diversion of LPG cylinders, stating that OTP-based delivery has been implemented up to 90%. Since March 1, authorities have registered 1,075 cases and seized 4,377 cylinders. She clarified that petrol and diesel supplies are normal, with no change in prices. The public was advised not to believe rumours circulating on social media on LPG and petrol.