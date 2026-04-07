Railway staff help pregnant woman deliver safely on train in Andhra Pradesh

VIJAYAWADA: The Vijayawada Division of South Central Railway (SCR) once again demonstrated its commitment to passenger care and public service through the timely and compassionate response of its Ticket Checking staff.

On April 5, a pregnant lady and her family, hailing from Dhanbad, was travelling from Chennai to Dhanbad in B1 Coach of Train No. 13352 (Alappuzha–Dhanbad Express) experienced labour pains shortly after the train passed Annavaram station. Her family members immediately approached the on-duty Ticket Checking staff for assistance.

Responding swiftly to the situation, G Jyothi, TTI/Amenities/Vijayawada, took charge and extended all possible assistance to ensure a safe delivery onboard the train. She promptly coordinated with the Commercial Controller and arranged medical assistance through 108 service.

Understanding the urgency of the situation, the train was given a special halt at Elamanchili station.

With the coordinated efforts of the on-duty Ticket Checking staff, the mother and the newborn baby girl were safely shifted to Government Hospital, Elamanchili, by 108 ambulance. Both the mother and the baby are reported to be safe and in good health.

The team involved in this commendable act includes: G Jyothi, TTI/Amenities/Vijayawada; Bipul Kumar, Sr CCTC/Amenities/Vijayawada and Juber Khan, CCTC/Amenities/Vijayawada.

Mohit Sonakiya, Divisional Railway Manager of Vijayawada, SCR, said, “This incident reflects the highest standards of dedication, alertness, and humanitarian service upheld by our frontline staff. The action and coordination ensured the safety of both mother and child. I commend the team for their outstanding commitment to passenger care.”

B Prashanth, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, said, “Our Ticket Checking staff continue to go beyond their defined roles to assist passengers in critical situations. This act of compassion and professionalism is truly commendable and reflects the core values of Indian Railways.”