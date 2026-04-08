104 MMUs equipped with drugs and surgical items

VIJAYAWADA: The government has strengthened the supply system of medicines and surgical items for 104 Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) operating across the State. These vehicles travel to villages and distribute medicines to patients.
As per the directions of Health Department Secretary Saurabh Gaur, all stock details of medicines and surgical supplies from Central Drug Stores must be mandatorily recorded in the e-Aushadhi portal.
To ensure smooth implementation, a two-day state-level training programme was conducted under the supervision of Dr NTR Health Services Trust.
The IT wing of the Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) organised the training.
Senior Project Engineer Pasupuleti Ashwini from C-DAC stated that master trainers who attended the state-level program will now train data entry operators of 104 MMUs at the district level. She added that 55 officials, including district and regional managers and operations executives working in the MMU division, have already received training.
With online stock records available, medicines and surgical supplies can be monitored in real time, ensuring timely distribution based on requirements.
Ashwini noted that online stock registration has already been implemented in Health and Wellness Centres for the past year, and now, following the Secretary’s instructions, the same system is being extended to 104 MMUs.
The State-level training programme, held at APIIC Towers in Mangalagiri, was attended by Dr NTR Health Services Trust Additional CEO Karri Apparao.