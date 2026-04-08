104 MMUs equipped with drugs and surgical items

VIJAYAWADA: The government has strengthened the supply system of medicines and surgical items for 104 Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) operating across the State. These vehicles travel to villages and distribute medicines to patients.

As per the directions of Health Department Secretary Saurabh Gaur, all stock details of medicines and surgical supplies from Central Drug Stores must be mandatorily recorded in the e-Aushadhi portal.

To ensure smooth implementation, a two-day state-level training programme was conducted under the supervision of Dr NTR Health Services Trust.

The IT wing of the Andhra Pradesh Medical Services and Infrastructure Development Corporation (APMSIDC) organised the training.