ADC showcases eco-tourism projects in Amaravati to World Bank team

VIJAYAWADA: The Amaravati Development Corporation (ADC) has highlighted its focus on eco-tourism as part of the capital city’s development plans. Chairperson and Managing Director D Lakshmi Parthasarathi briefed a visiting World Bank technical team on the ongoing projects aimed at integrating environmental sustainability with tourism potential.

During the tour, the team inspected the Gravity Canal, a 7.8 km stretch of which 5.9 km has already been completed. This canal channels excess floodwater from Kondaveeti Vagu into the Krishna River.

ADC explained that the canal is being developed with landscaping, avenue plantations, and boating facilities to create vibrant eco-tourism corridor.

The delegation also visited the Translocation Nursery at Ananthavaram, where large trees obstructing construction are relocated, preserved, and replanted across Amaravati. Medicinal plants are also maintained, and the nursery is expected to serve as a green lung space for residents and employees in the region.

At Neerukonda, ADC is constructing a reservoir across 440 acres with a capacity of 0.4 TMC. About 30% of the work is complete, and the project is expected to be ready by next March. Similarly, the Penumaka Reservoir, covering 190 acres and with a 0.1 TMC capacity, is being developed with tourism in mind. Finally, the team inspected the Kondaveeti Vagu flood pumping station at Undavalli, where officials explained floodwater management systems.