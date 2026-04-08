AP Fishermen unite against intrusions

ONGOLE: Leaders of the fishermen community from Bapatla, Prakasam, Nellore, and Tirupati districts gathered at Potaiah Gari Pattapu Palem village in Pakala panchayat, Singarayakonda mandal, on Monday night to discuss measures against cross-border fishing by Tamil Nadu and Puducherry fishermen.

Around 5,000 fishermen from 164 villages attended the meeting, which continued into the early Tuesday.

Community elders also held a public court over the recent secret release of four captured mechanised sonar boats belonging to Tamil Nadu fishermen. Heavy penalties were imposed on three caretakers and their villages after they admitted guilt. The boats, seized earlier and kept at Juvvaladinne fishing harbour, were allegedly released with the support of local caretakers.

The incident sparked outrage and allegations of political interference. Some fishermen accused Rajya Sabha MP Beeda Mastan Rao of involvement.

Though Beeda Mastan Rao denied the charges, one caretaker claimed the MP offered bribes through middlemen to facilitate the release.

Community leaders passed resolutions to safeguard fishing activities in state waters and demanded that authorities take strict measures to curb intrusions by fishermen from the neighbouring states.