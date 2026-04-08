AP HC slams UK court remarks as reflection of a ‘colonial mindset’

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has delivered a sharp rebuke to remarks made by a UK court in a child custody dispute, calling them a reflection of a ‘colonial mindset.’

A divisional bench, headed by Justice Justice Cheekati Manavendranath Roy and Justice Tuhin Kumar, made it clear that Indian courts will not allow such narrow attitudes to influence the country’s judicial system.

In its recent ruling, the court stressed that foreign court orders cannot bind Indian courts in matters concerning children and their parents. It underlined that the welfare of the child must remain the foremost consideration in custody disputes. The judges categorically stated that a child staying with her mother cannot be treated as ‘illegal detention.’