ASHA suspends agitation after AP govt’s assurance to clear dues

VIJAYAWADA: Network Hospitals under the banner of the Andhra Pradesh Speciality Hospitals Association (ASHA) have announced the temporary suspension of their strike after receiving firm assurances from the state government regarding the clearance of pending dues under the NTR Health Services Scheme.

According to ASHA State President Dr K Vijay Kumar, the government has committed to releasing approximately Rs 1,000 crore within the next 10 days and expressed readiness to clear an additional Rs 1,000 crore during the second quarter of the current financial year. A high-level meeting chaired by Principal Secretary for Health, Medical, and Family Welfare, Saurabh Gaur, was held to discuss the implementation of the scheme and settlement of arrears.

The government assured that monthly hospital bills ranging from Rs 150 crore to Rs 170 crore would be cleared regularly.