Centre’s nod to NFDB regional office in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre has given the green signal to set up a regional office of the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) in Amaravati, marking a major boost to Andhra Pradesh’s fisheries and aquaculture sector, State Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has said.

The minister on Tuesday stated that the approval came after Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu wrote to the Centre, urging the establishment of an NFDB regional centre in the State. Considering Andhra Pradesh’s position as a leading aquaculture hub in the country, the Centre has agreed to set up a full-fledged regional office in Amaravati, he said.

According to him, Union Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh has communicated that the State government should provide the land and basic infrastructure required for the office.

Describing it as a significant step forward, the minister said the proposed centre would act as a key hub for the development of the fisheries sector in the State. It is expected to bring modern technologies, advanced aquaculture practices, and scientific support closer to farmers and fishermen.