Centre’s nod to NFDB regional office in Amaravati

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre has given the green signal to set up a regional office of the National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) in Amaravati, marking a major boost to Andhra Pradesh’s fisheries and aquaculture sector, State Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu has said.
The minister on Tuesday stated that the approval came after Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu wrote to the Centre, urging the establishment of an NFDB regional centre in the State. Considering Andhra Pradesh’s position as a leading aquaculture hub in the country, the Centre has agreed to set up a full-fledged regional office in Amaravati, he said.
According to him, Union Fisheries Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh has communicated that the State government should provide the land and basic infrastructure required for the office.
Describing it as a significant step forward, the minister said the proposed centre would act as a key hub for the development of the fisheries sector in the State. It is expected to bring modern technologies, advanced aquaculture practices, and scientific support closer to farmers and fishermen.
He added that fishermen would gain access to quality seed, improved feed management practices, and training in disease control. The centre will also facilitate faster implementation of Central and State government schemes, subsidies, and financial assistance.
Further, the regional office is expected to strengthen processing, storage, transportation, and export capabilities, leading to improved quality of fish products. Enhanced marketing support will help expand both domestic and international market linkages.
Atchannaidu said the initiative would generate employment opportunities in rural areas and open up new livelihood avenues for youth, significantly contributing to the overall growth of the fisheries sector in the State.