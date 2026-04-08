CM Naidu flags off newly procured fire tenders

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu announced that Andhra Pradesh’s Fire and Disaster Management Department will be developed as a model for other states.

Speaking at the Parade Grounds in Amaravati, he recalled the State’s history of extending support to neighbouring regions during emergencies.

Naidu flagged off newly procured fire tenders and equipment worth Rs 33.25 crore, part of a larger modernisation drive costing Rs 252.93 crore.

The new additions include 25 advanced fire tenders (Rs 18 crore), 40 quick response vehicles equipped with high-pressure pumps (Rs 10 crore), 50 inflatable rubber boats (Rs 2.49 crore), and 30 BA set compressors (Rs 2.08 crore).

After inspecting the vehicles, the Chief Minister commended officials for effectively utilising central funds. He stressed that saving lives must remain the department’s top priority, especially as high-rise buildings are rapidly coming up in Amaravati and other major cities.

He urged the department to equip itself with modern technology to meet emerging challenges and to strengthen operations by leveraging both central schemes and state resources.

Home Minister Anitha, local MLA Sravan Kumar, Fire Services DG PV Ramana, Home Department Principal Secretary Kumar Vishwajit, and senior police officials were present at the event.