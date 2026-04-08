CSOC set up to boost digital security in AP

VIJAYAWADA: AP State Technology Services (APTS) Chairman Mannava Mohana Krishna said that Andhra Pradesh has established a state-of-the-art Cyber Security Operational Center (APCSOC) with advanced technological standards to strengthen digital security across the state. He said the initiative aims to safeguard government departments, critical infrastructure, and citizens’ data while proactively detecting and countering cyber threats.

Addressing a seminar on WhatsApp Governance and cybersecurity at VR Siddhartha Engineering College, AP Technology Services officials highlighted AP’s digital push. They said over 1,000 government services are now accessible via the “Mana Mitra” WhatsApp platform.

Citizens can access services instantly by messaging 95523 00009. Officials urged caution against cyber fraud, avoiding public Wi-Fi for banking, and suspicious apps. They advised reporting fraud to 1930.

APTS also conducts annual hackathons and offers internships with a Rs 10,000 monthly stipend to promote cybersecurity skills among youth.