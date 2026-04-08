‘Excesses’ of police: Jagan backs student

VIJAYAWADA: Supriya, a nursing student from Pamarru in Krishna district, along with her parents, met YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at the party’s central office.

Supriya explained that when she questioned the false implication of her father in a case, Pamarru CI Shubakar and SI Bhaskar summoned her to the police station, where she was brutally assaulted.

When she approached Krishna District Collector Balaji through the grievance system, officials forwarded her complaint to police, who then registered a case against her and sent her to remand. She was later released on bail.

Supriya alleged police favoured local TDP leader Ganesh, harassed her family and said her uncle Yakobu’s house was set on fire. She claimed her family has faced targeting due to YSRCP links.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy condemned the case, called it unjust and assured legal support. He directed leaders to approach national commissions and said the party will file a private case in the High Court against the officials, assuring continued support.