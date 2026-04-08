Focus on tracking job opportunities in State: Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the coalition government set an ambitious target of creating 20 lakh jobs across public and private sectors, Minister for HRD and IT Nara Lokesh said that the government has set a focus on tracking every employment opportunity generated.

Chairing a meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee on job creation at his Undavalli residence on Tuesday, Lokesh reviewed the progress of employment generation in the State. Discussions were held on industries already established, jobs created so far, and the status of projects that have signed agreements with the government but are yet to be grounded.

Officials informed the minister that around 625,000 (6.25 lakh) jobs have already been created for youth across the state. A detailed presentation was made outlining the strategies being implemented to achieve the 2 million jobs target.

Emphasising accountability, Lokesh directed officials to track every job through Aadhaar/KYC linkage, similar to the existing skill portal system. “Employment generation is the top priority. Both MSMEs and large-scale investments are equally important,” he said.