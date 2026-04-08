Lemon prices peak at Rs 135 per kg in Gudur market

NELLORE: Lemon prices in the Gudur market have soared to a record high of Rs 135 per kg, bringing much-needed relief to farmers amid a challenging agricultural season. Over the past three days, prices have fluctuated between Rs 100 and Rs 135 per kg, depending on the quality of the fruit.

Just a week ago, lemons were sold at relatively lower rates ranging from Rs 80 to Rs 100 per kg. Traders attribute the sharp rise to increased demand from northern markets such as Delhi, Lucknow, Varanasi, Jaipur, Bhubaneswar, and Patna. Market sources said reduced inflow of lemons from other regions to these northern states has increased reliance on supplies from Gudur and surrounding markets.

Until recently, more than 20 truckloads of lemons were being exported daily from key markets like Podalakuru and Gudur. Additional shipments were also dispatched from Tenali, Eluru, Rajahmundry, and smaller markets in the Rayalaseema region. However, exports have dropped significantly in recent days.

Farmers cite two primary reasons for the decline that includes reduced orchard yields and the impact of intense summer heat. “Temperatures are unusually high this season, and lemon trees have not yielded as expected. While demand from northern cities remains strong, supply is unable to keep pace,” said farmer U Murali from the Gudur lemon market.