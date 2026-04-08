Pawan for collective action on water conservation

VIJAYAWADA: Calling for collective action on water conservation, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday stressed the need to protect water resources for future generations and announced a 100-day special drive to promote sustainable water use across the state.

Launching a one-day workshop on ‘Sustainability of Water Resources in Rural Drinking Water Supply Systems’ at APSIRD Bhavan in Kanuru, the Deputy CM said water coervation would be a key priority under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0. He underlined that public awareness and participation are essential to ensure long-term water security.