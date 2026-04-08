Pawan for collective action on water conservation

VIJAYAWADA: Calling for collective action on water conservation, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Tuesday stressed the need to protect water resources for future generations and announced a 100-day special drive to promote sustainable water use across the state.
Launching a one-day workshop on ‘Sustainability of Water Resources in Rural Drinking Water Supply Systems’ at APSIRD Bhavan in Kanuru, the Deputy CM said water coervation would be a key priority under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0. He underlined that public awareness and participation are essential to ensure long-term water security.
Water is life, and conserving it must become a collective responsibility, he said, adding that awareness should begin at the household level through practices like recharging groundwater and extend to preventing wastage of water flowing through streams and rivers into the sea.
Highlighting the limited availability of usable freshwater, he warned that negligence today would deprive future generations. He noted that rivers such as the Godavari, Krishna, Penna and Vamsadhara form the backbone of Andhra Pradesh’s development and agricultural strength, making their conservation critical.
Pointing to challenges in rural water supply, Pawan Kalyan said inadequate surface water, depleting groundwater levels and increasing pollution are major hurdles in ensuring safe drinking water to every household. He added that the government is preparing plans to revive watersheds, particularly in agency and hilly areas, to address summer water scarcity.
The Deputy CM said modern technology would be leveraged to tackle water shortages and improve conservation efforts, while emphasizing the need for community involvement in protecting water resources.
He reiterated that the State would align with the vision of PM Modi under the Jal Jeevan Mission, focusing on efficient water use and reuse.