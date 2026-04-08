Priority to education, housing and public safety: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu placed education at the forefront during a comprehensive review of government departments through RTGS on Tuesday.
Stressing the need for curricula that reflect contemporary demands, he urged universities to restructure courses, introduce demand-driven programmes, and strengthen coordination with the Higher Education Council to improve institutional rankings.
Naidu underscored that reforms in higher education must go hand in hand with the effective implementation of welfare schemes. He reiterated that government initiatives should be executed with clear planning and delivered in ways that ensure public satisfaction.
While education dominated the discussion, the Chief Minister also reviewed housing progress, directing the Housing Department to accelerate construction and complete five lakh additional homes beyond TIDCO projects. He emphasised the immediate distribution of housing plots, noting that nearly two lakh applicants are awaiting allotment.
On infrastructure and public services, Naidu cautioned against disruptions in sand supply during the monsoon, ordered vigilance against illegal charges, and called for strict monitoring of safety hazards such as dangling wires. He also highlighted the importance of the midday meal scheme running smoothly, alongside awareness programs on health and road safety.
Expressing concern over rising road accidents, he stressed that public awareness must precede strict enforcement of traffic rules. He also pointed to the need for proactive communication of lightning alerts.
The CM launched the Aware 2.0 mobile app developed by RTGS, with senior officials from multiple departments in attendance.