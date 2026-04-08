Priority to education, housing and public safety: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu placed education at the forefront during a comprehensive review of government departments through RTGS on Tuesday.

Stressing the need for curricula that reflect contemporary demands, he urged universities to restructure courses, introduce demand-driven programmes, and strengthen coordination with the Higher Education Council to improve institutional rankings.

Naidu underscored that reforms in higher education must go hand in hand with the effective implementation of welfare schemes. He reiterated that government initiatives should be executed with clear planning and delivered in ways that ensure public satisfaction.