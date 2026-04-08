Red Cross special health initiative reaches 8 remote tribal villages

PARVATHIPURAM-MANYAM: The Indian Red Cross Society’s (IRCS) initiative “Mee Intiki - Mee Doctor” has reached at least 500 people in eight remote tribal villages in Komarada mandal, drawing strong response in Parvathipuram-Manyam district. It has a total outlay of Rs 8.40 crore.

A team of health care professionals including a doctor, staff nurse, and pharmacist will visit the remote and hilltop villages with a specialised Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) under this initiative They will conduct on-the-spot medical examinations and free medications to the tribals under this initiative.

Therefore, this initiative has become a boon for pregnant women, infants, children and elderly citizens suffering from chronic illnesses in the remote tribal villages.

This project is supported by Rural Electrification Corporation (REC) Limited under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative, with an aim to providing healthcare services to poor, remote and inaccessible tribal habitations. The key objectives of this initiative are to reduce maternal and infant mortality, controlling communicable diseases and ensuring 100 per cent immunization coverage in the identified project areas.