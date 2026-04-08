Rushikonda Palace likely to be convention centre soon

VIJAYAWADA: After years of dilemma, the AP government has ‘proposed’ to transform the luxurious Rushikonda Palace in Visakhapatnam into a public convention centre with entry charges with an aim to make the idle asset a sustainable source of revenue.

The proposal comes after the fifth and final meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee headed by Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh on utilisation of the Rushikonda Palace. .

Constructed during the previous regime as a tourism project at an exorbitant cost of Rs 680 crore, the Rushikonda Palace has become a centre of controversy.