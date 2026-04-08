Rushikonda Palace likely to be convention centre soon

VIJAYAWADA: After years of dilemma, the AP government has ‘proposed’ to transform the luxurious Rushikonda Palace in Visakhapatnam into a public convention centre with entry charges with an aim to make the idle asset a sustainable source of revenue.
The proposal comes after the fifth and final meeting of the Cabinet Sub-Committee headed by Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh on utilisation of the Rushikonda Palace. .
Constructed during the previous regime as a tourism project at an exorbitant cost of Rs 680 crore, the Rushikonda Palace has become a centre of controversy.
Soon after coming to power in June 2024, the NDA government constituted the Cabinet Sub-Committee, headed by Durgesh to study utilisation of the Rushikonda Palace. During its second meeting, the committee invited public suggestions.
A majority of respondents have proposed the idea of making it accessible to general public.
The cCabinet Sub-Committee also reviewed earlier proposals, including those of the previous regime, which had considered leasing the luxurious palace to hospitality players.
The State government is now exploring the development of the palace as a multi-purpose public asset, including a convention centre, cultural hub, experiential tourism destination, and even a premium venue for weddings and mega events.