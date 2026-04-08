SEC appointment in a week, AG tells Andhra HC

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Tuesday informed the High Court that the process of appointing the State Election Commissioner (SEC) would be completed within a week. Advocate General Dammalapati Srinivas submitted that the concerned file is currently pending with the Governor and a decision is expected shortly.

He also assured the court that local body elections would be conducted at the earliest.

The AG informed that 99.44% of the BC population enumeration has been completed by the Planning Department and the remaining process would be finished within a week.