SP takes U-turn, admits LOC request in AP court

VIJAYAWADA: In a dramatic turn of events, Annamayya district Superintendent of Police K Dheeraj has filed an additional affidavit in the Andhra Pradesh High Court, admitting that police authorities had indeed requested the issuance of a Look-Out Circular (LOC) against YSRCP social media functionary Sajjala Bhargav Reddy. Earlier, the SP had categorically denied any role in seeking the LOC.

However, following strong observations from the High Court and contradicting submissions by immigration officials, the SP corrected his earlier stand.

In the fresh affidavit, SP Dheeraj submitted that his predecessor, Vidyasagar Naidu (who was SP at the time), had sent an official request on November 7, 2024, to the Addl DGP, CID, recommending an LOC against Bhargav Reddy.

Acting on that request, the CID ADGP approached the Bureau of Immigration on November 8, 2024, leading to the immediate issuance of the LOC the same day. The SP explained that his initial counter-affidavit contained an inadvertent error due to administrative pressures and the transfer of records when he took charge.

He was transferred from Rayachoti to Madanapalle on December 31, 2025, and the relevant file did not come to his immediate attention amid the transition.