Union Ministers invited to Sainik training classes

They explained that 200 students will receive three years of free training, along with boarding and lodging facilities.

In addition, the delegation extended an invitation to the Union Ministers for the inaugural ceremony of Netaji Sainik School training classes at Ketanakonda.

The event has been tentatively scheduled for May 10, with the participation of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, as well as Union Ministers from both Telugu states.

Rajnath Singh lauded the efforts of CBR Prasad, Dr Lakshmaiah, and Venkata Rao for providing free residential training to economically disadvantaged yet talented students, describing it as a commendable service to society.