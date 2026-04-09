Andhra government imposes 61-day fishing ban from April 15 to conserve marine resources

VISAKHAPATNAM: The government has announced the enforcement of a 61-day annual fishing ban along the State’s coastline from April 15 to June 14, in line with directions issued by the Government of India for conservation and management of marine resources.

The order was issued through GO Rt No 88, dated April 7, by the Animal Husbandry, Dairy Development and Fisheries Department, invoking powers under Section 4 of the AP Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1994.

All registered mechanised and motorised fishing vessels, including those with outboard and inboard motors (OBM/IBM), are barred from operating in AP’s territorial waters during the ban period, as per the notification. Traditional non-motorised crafts are exempted from the ban. The annual ban aims to conserve marine resources by protecting breeding season of fish and prawn species.

The government warned that violations will invite action, including seizure of boats, penalties, and suspension of benefits such as high-speed diesel subsidy and other assistance. To enforce the ban, the Fisheries Department will conduct joint patrols with the Indian Coast Guard officials.