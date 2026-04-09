Andhra Pradesh HC directs government to form Vigilance Committee

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court has directed the State government to constitute a State-Level Vigilance Committee under the National Food Security Act, expressing dissatisfaction over delays in its formation.

The court questioned why the committee had not been set up despite proposals being submitted in November 2025.

The directions came during the hearing of a Public Interest Litigation filed by Kethineni Akhil Sai Guruteja, chairman of the Help The People Charitable Trust.

The petitioner sought implementation of provisions mandating vigilance committees at multiple levels.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice Challa Gunaranjan issued the orders instructing the government to establish the committee at the earliest. The court observed that if the committee is formed promptly, it would be a welcome step.

The court also directed that vigilance committees at all levels-state, district, and mandal-must conduct meetings regularly as mandated under the Food Security Act to ensure effective implementation and monitoring.

The court further posted the matter for two months, directing the government to submit a detailed status report on compliance.