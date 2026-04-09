Andhra totally free from Left-Wing Extremism now: DGP Harish Kumar

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta has announced that Andhra Pradesh is now free from Left-Wing Extremism. The significant milestone has been achieved a day ahead of the March 31 deadline set by the Union government under Operation Kagar, he said.
Expressing satisfaction over the achievement, the DGP said the sustained and intelligence-driven combing operations over the past few years had effectively dismantled the CPI (Maoist) leadership and its network in the State. Several top Maoist leaders, including Madvi Hidma and Nambala Keshava Rao were neutralised in security operations.
Others such as Tippiri Tirupati and Papa Rao surrendered before police. Meanwhile, senior ideologue Ganapathi is believed to have fled to Nepal, and strategist Misir Besra is said to be hiding in Jharkhand.
According to police data, Maoist influence in Andhra Pradesh has sharply declined, with dozens of cadres surrendering in the past few years. Over 100 Maoists have laid down their arms in Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring regions after the launch of intensive combing operations, reflecting weakening organisational strength and declining recruitment.
Speaking to the TNIE, the DGP said the Maoist strongholds hardly witnessed development over the years. He opined that there is a need to focus on development of those areas and upbringing of tribals.
No fresh recruitment of Maoists in State: DGP
However, intelligence and special party teams are continuing their combing operations in former Maoist strongholds to unearth hidden weapon dumps and chalk out plans to integrate remote tribal habitations into the mainstream. “There has been no fresh recruitment of Maoist cadres in recent years. The old cadre have either been arrested, neutralised, or have surrendered. No Maoist is currently operating or taking shelter in the State,” the DGP declared.
Beyond security measures, the government is now focusing on development in previously affected tribal areas, where residents have long struggled with inadequate access to roads, healthcare, education, and basic amenities. “Special teams, in coordination with various departments, have been deployed to ensure that welfare schemes reach the tribal communities,” he said.
The DGP also emphasised rehabilitation efforts for surrendered Maoists, stating that while support is being extended to help them rebuild their lives, authorities will continue to keep a watch on their activities. “On the other hand, we are monitoring the activities of the surrendered Maoists, including sympathisers to ensure that the ideology does not exist,” the DGP added.