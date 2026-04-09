Andhra totally free from Left-Wing Extremism now: DGP Harish Kumar

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police Harish Kumar Gupta has announced that Andhra Pradesh is now free from Left-Wing Extremism. The significant milestone has been achieved a day ahead of the March 31 deadline set by the Union government under Operation Kagar, he said.

Expressing satisfaction over the achievement, the DGP said the sustained and intelligence-driven combing operations over the past few years had effectively dismantled the CPI (Maoist) leadership and its network in the State. Several top Maoist leaders, including Madvi Hidma and Nambala Keshava Rao were neutralised in security operations.

Others such as Tippiri Tirupati and Papa Rao surrendered before police. Meanwhile, senior ideologue Ganapathi is believed to have fled to Nepal, and strategist Misir Besra is said to be hiding in Jharkhand.

According to police data, Maoist influence in Andhra Pradesh has sharply declined, with dozens of cadres surrendering in the past few years. Over 100 Maoists have laid down their arms in Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring regions after the launch of intensive combing operations, reflecting weakening organisational strength and declining recruitment.

Speaking to the TNIE, the DGP said the Maoist strongholds hardly witnessed development over the years. He opined that there is a need to focus on development of those areas and upbringing of tribals.