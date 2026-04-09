‘Andhra will offer innovative, story-driven experience’: Minister Kandula Durgesh

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh is set to position itself as a world-class tourism and creative economy destination. Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Cinematography Kandula Durgesh announced that Amaravati will be developed into an International Creative Economy Hub, marking a transformative step in the State’s global outreach.

Speaking at the 21st Hotel Investment Conference South Asia (HICSA) held at Grand Hyatt, Mumbai, the minister unveiled strategic collaborations with international giants including Eros International and Red Bull.

These partnerships aim to attract investments, integrate immersive technologies, and redefine Andhra Pradesh’s tourism sector as an “Experience Economy”.

Durgesh stated that Andhra Pradesh is moving beyond traditional sightseeing to offer visitors innovative, story-driven experiences. Plans include the creation of a Storytelling Corridor linking Amaravati, Visakhapatnam, and Tirupati.

This corridor will showcase the state’s spiritual and cultural heritage through holographic storytelling technology and immersive cultural narratives, ensuring global audiences and future generations experience Andhra Pradesh’s rich traditions in new formats.

The event also saw participation from Special Chief Secretary for Tourism and Culture Ajay Jain, Investments & Creative Economy Lead Satya Prabha, and Senior Consultant Sahithi Divi, alongside representatives from JSW Sports, RMZ, and others.