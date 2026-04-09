Clean fuel usage reduces operational costs: CM Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Directing the officials to make public transport affordable and to make efficient use of electric buses is a key factor to achieve this goal, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu observed that clean fuel usage reduces operational costs and benefits the public.

Chairing a review meeting on Roads and highways at the State Secretariat on Wednesday, the Chief Minister said through efficient solar power management, the state has already reduced electricity procurement costs by approximately Rs 1 per unit.

He called for further focus on fuel cost optimisation to deliver better services at lower costs.

Currently, the operational cost of EV buses is about Rs 72 per km. He directed officials to study various models to reduce costs further. Key areas of focus include expanding charging infrastructure and standardising battery systems. He also suggested that all categories of buses should gradually switch over to AC electric buses.

In addition e-cycles should be promoted as a mass transport option by creating greater public awareness.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure the construction of national and state highways to boost economic activity across the state.

He emphasised that highways should be developed to effectively connect ports within the state as well as link Andhra Pradesh with other parts of the country.