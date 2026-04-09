CM Naidu pushes resurvey drive, sets deadline for 1.12 crore passbooks

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to complete Resurvey 2.0 of lands and distribute 1.12 crore new pattadar passbooks by March 2027.
He observed that land disputes had multiplied under the previous regime in the name of resurvey.
“The present NDA government is moving swiftly to resolve the land disputes,” Naidu said.
So far, survey has been completed in 6,976 villages, with 22.79 lakh passbooks already distributed across 5,717 villages. For the remaining 1,259 villages, around 9 lakh passbooks will be issued by July this year, he explained.
The Chief Minister instructed that both resurvey and passbook distribution be completed in full by March next year, with clear monthly targets. Between July and March, 80 lakh passbooks are to be distributed, ensuring accuracy and transparency.
In a major relief measure, the Chief Minister announced the removal of 1.37 lakh acres of village service Inam lands from the purview of Section 22-A, along with another 1 lakh acres of other service Inam lands.
Houses allotted prior to 2016 will be made eligible for registration: CM
He directed officials to bring in a new legislation to secure these rights. Although an ordinance was issued in 2019, it was not converted into law by the previous government, causing hardship to many families.
The present government has now decided to address the issue and ensure justice to all, he said.
The Chief Minister also declared that all houses allotted under government housing schemes prior to 2016 will be made eligible for registration, a decision expected to benefit nearly 75 lakh poor families.
Beneficiaries with pre-2016 pattas will now be able to register, sell, or transfer their properties through gift deeds, thereby converting their holdings into legally recognised assets.
Out of 13.59 lakh acres of freehold land in the State, 9.25 lakh acres belonging to eligible beneficiaries will soon be granted full ownership rights. The Chief Minister emphasised the need to digitise all land records and send soft copies directly to landowners’ mobile phones.
Naidu directed that records be secured using blockchain technology after completion of Aadhaar-based KYC verification. Landowners will be able to lock their records, ensuring that no property transaction can take place without their knowledge, thus providing strong protection against fraud. Revenue Minister Anagani Satya Prasad, Chief Secretary G Saiprasad, CCLA Jayalakshmi and other senior officials were present.