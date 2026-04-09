CM Naidu pushes resurvey drive, sets deadline for 1.12 crore passbooks

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has directed officials to complete Resurvey 2.0 of lands and distribute 1.12 crore new pattadar passbooks by March 2027.

He observed that land disputes had multiplied under the previous regime in the name of resurvey.

“The present NDA government is moving swiftly to resolve the land disputes,” Naidu said.

So far, survey has been completed in 6,976 villages, with 22.79 lakh passbooks already distributed across 5,717 villages. For the remaining 1,259 villages, around 9 lakh passbooks will be issued by July this year, he explained.

The Chief Minister instructed that both resurvey and passbook distribution be completed in full by March next year, with clear monthly targets. Between July and March, 80 lakh passbooks are to be distributed, ensuring accuracy and transparency.

In a major relief measure, the Chief Minister announced the removal of 1.37 lakh acres of village service Inam lands from the purview of Section 22-A, along with another 1 lakh acres of other service Inam lands.