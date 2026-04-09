CM Naidu to hand over land title books to Vemuru ryots

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu will visit Vemuru constituency in Bapatla district on Thursday as part of the Mee Bhoomi - Mee Hakku initiative.

During the tour, he will hand over land title passbooks to farmers, underscoring the government’s mission to ensure transparency, correct past survey errors, and secure farmers’ land rights.

Since January 2026, the coalition government has distributed 22.79 lakh passbooks across 5,717 villages, with surveys completed in 6,976 villages out of the targeted 16,816.

The government aims to finish the re-survey by year-end. By March 2027, 47.02 lakh passbooks will be issued in 7,518 signal villages, followed by 15.02 lakh passbooks in 2,438 non-signal villages by April 2027. In total, 62.04 lakh new passbooks will be distributed across 9,956 villages.

In Bapatla district, 3,658 passbooks are set for distribution, including 1,795 in Vemuru constituency. The Chief Minister emphasized that these passbooks now carry the official state seal, replacing earlier irregular practices and ensuring authenticity.

To strengthen land record security, the government is introducing blockchain technology, making tampering or unauthorised changes impossible. It guarantees that farmers’ land rights remain protected and transparent.