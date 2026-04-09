Dy CM Pawan urges students to contribute to society at AU fete

VISAKHAPATNAM: Deputy Chief Minister K Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday emphasised that students represent the future of the nation and called upon them to think beyond academics and contribute to society.

He was addressing a gathering as the chief guest at a mega cultural festival held as part of the centenary celebrations of Andhra University.

In his address, Pawan Kalyan referred to the legacy of distinguished personalities such as C. R. Reddy, Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan and C. V. Raman, who were associated with the university, and noted their role in shaping its academic and intellectual foundation.

He described university life as a crucial phase that determines an individual’s future direction. Education, he said, equips students with the ability to face challenges and instils a sense of responsibility towards society. Quoting Nelson Mandela, he reiterated that education has the power to bring about meaningful change.

Highlighting the role of Andhra University in nation-building, he highlighted the institution has contributed to the development of leaders across various fields over generations. Pawan Kalyan has encouraged students to emerge as responsible individuals and make meaningful contributions to society.

Referring to student engagement, he observed that questions raised by students are often thoughtful and require sincere responses.

He also mentioned that filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, an alumnus of the university, had spoken highly about the institution and its faculty.

University officials, public representatives and a large number of students, parents and others were present at the event.