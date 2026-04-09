El Niño may hit Kharif yield in Andhra's Anantapur district

ANANTAPUR: The drought-prone Anantapur district is bracing for a tough kharif season as officials warn of El Niño conditions developing between May and July, with peak intensity expected from late July through October.

Rising temperatures and weakened rainfall could trigger prolonged dry spells, severely affecting crop sowing, growth, and yields, heightening the risk of agricultural losses.

The district has a history of El Niño impacts, with very strong events recorded in 1982-83, 1997-98, and 2015-16, and strong events in 1957-58, 1965-66, 1972-73, 1987, 1991-92, and 2009-10.

Meteorological officials predict below-normal rainfall this year, further compounding challenges for farmers.

“El Niño impact is inevitable during the upcoming kharif season in Anantapur,” said G Narayanaswamy, Principal Scientist at the Agricultural Research Station, Rekulakunta. He explained that rising Pacific Ocean sea surface temperatures, reported by global weather agencies in Europe, Japan, and the United States, are driving the phenomenon.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) is expected to release a detailed report after April 15. Officials caution that the impact will intensify by late July, affecting both crop area and productivity.