Focus on quality power with zero tariff hike: Minister Gottipati Ravi

VIJAYAWADA: Energy Minister Gottipati Ravi Kumar stated that the government’s foremost priority is to provide citizens with quality, uninterrupted electricity while ensuring better services without increasing power tariffs. He emphasised that the collective efforts of staff have earned the electricity department a strong reputation across the State.

The minister inaugurated the new corporate office of AP Central Power Distribution Corporation Limited (APCPDCL) at Gunadala, Vijayawada, in the presence of MP Kesineni Shivanath, MLA Gadde Ramamohan, Energy Special Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand, and CMD P. Pulla Reddy.

Built at a cost of Rs 35–40 crore over 65,000 sq ft, the office reflects modern corporate infrastructure. Ravikumar noted that construction of new substations is progressing rapidly across the State to meet growing demand.

He reiterated Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu’s directive to ensure uninterrupted supply and eliminate low-voltage issues, aiming to raise satisfaction levels to 95%.

He said tenders under the PM-KUSUM scheme for free daytime power supply have been completed, with works set to begin soon. He added that AP has achieved record-level power generation using solar, wind, and pumped storage projects, while battery storage tenders have been floated at 10 locations.

Energy Secretary K Vijayanand highlighted the use of advanced software to ensure transparency in power purchases and sales, noting that the State managed a peak load of 14,009 MW this year.

He added that 275 million units were supplied without interruption during summer, while APGENCO plants achieved 85–90% efficiency. The new APCPDCL building was designed with Net Zero principles, incorporating solar energy and green technology to reduce costs and achieve carbon neutrality. CMD Pulla Reddy urged DISCOM officials to continue improving consumer services.