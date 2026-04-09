Iranian sisters studying at AU seek government help

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two Iranian sisters pursuing a Diploma in Pharmacy at an Andhra University affiliated college, have approached the district administration in Visakhapatnam seeking financial assistance after losing contact with their families in Iran.

The two sisters, Solmaz Mohammadi and Zeinab Mohammadi, approached the district collectorate on Wednesday and submitted a representation to District Revenue Officer Visweswara Naidu, detailing their circumstances.

Living in the city with their three young children, aged seven, five and four, the women said they are struggling to meet basic living expenses, with their financial support from Iran completely cut off.

“We don’t know if our families are alive or not. Even if they are safe, they will not be able to support us financially due to the situation there,” Zeinab stated, voicing uncertainty over their loved ones’ condition.

The students stated that they arrived in India in May 2025 and are currently undergoing internship training, which is scheduled to continue until early June. In their written appeal, they outlined pending dues, including two months’ house rent amounting to Rs 14,600 and school fees of Rs 29,700 for their children, along with day-to-day expenses.

They also expressed concern about the possibility of needing to return to Iran at short notice, which would require additional funds for travel.