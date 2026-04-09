‘MAVIGUN costs just 10% of Amaravati’: YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has placed the MAVIGUN Corridor proposal at the centre of his political narrative, describing it as the most practical solution to Andhra Pradesh’s long-pending capital issue.

Addressing YSRCP leaders from Tadepalligudem constituency on Wednesday, Jagan accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of leaving the State without a capital even after 12 years, while highlighting MAVIGUN as a ready-made alternative that could function from day one.

Jagan explained that the corridor — MA (Machilipatnam), VI (Vijayawada), GUN (Guntur) — spans 110 km, connecting Machilipatnam port, Vijayawada international airport, and Guntur via a national highway. He argued that this stretch could be declared a capital corridor, with administrative buildings constructed along it.

“They are wasting Rs 2 lakh crore on Amaravati, and just 10% of that is enough to build a magnificent capital here. From day one, it will be functional and serve as a growth engine, creating jobs for future generations,” he contended.