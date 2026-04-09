‘MAVIGUN costs just 10% of Amaravati’: YSRCP leader Jagan Mohan

VIJAYAWADA: YSRCP chief and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has placed the MAVIGUN Corridor proposal at the centre of his political narrative, describing it as the most practical solution to Andhra Pradesh’s long-pending capital issue.
Addressing YSRCP leaders from Tadepalligudem constituency on Wednesday, Jagan accused Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of leaving the State without a capital even after 12 years, while highlighting MAVIGUN as a ready-made alternative that could function from day one.
Jagan explained that the corridor — MA (Machilipatnam), VI (Vijayawada), GUN (Guntur) — spans 110 km, connecting Machilipatnam port, Vijayawada international airport, and Guntur via a national highway. He argued that this stretch could be declared a capital corridor, with administrative buildings constructed along it.
“They are wasting Rs 2 lakh crore on Amaravati, and just 10% of that is enough to build a magnificent capital here. From day one, it will be functional and serve as a growth engine, creating jobs for future generations,” he contended.
State debts mounted to Rs 3.52L crore in just two years of NDA rule: Jagan
He reminded that the groundwork for the Machilipatnam port was completed during the YSRCP’s regime, including land acquisition, approvals, and financial closure.
With the port nearing completion, Jagan insisted that the corridor offers natural advantages — connectivity, infrastructure and economic potential—that Amaravati lacks.
Jagan criticised Amaravati as a “never-ending project,” pointing out that even basic infrastructure like roads, electricity, drainage and water supply costs Rs 2 crore per acre. For 1 lakh acres, this amounts to Rs 2 lakh crore, which he warned could double to Rs 4 lakh crore over decades.
“Already 12 years have passed since the bifurcation of the State, and there is still no capital. Even after 20 years, the situation will remain the same,” he said, accusing Naidu of misleading farmers and the public.
He alleged that Amaravati contracts are grabbed by Naidu’s associates, benefiting from inflated costs and mobilisation advances. “Amaravati means loot, share, and consume. That is why no matter what I say, Naidu dismisses it,” Jagan charged.
Beyond the capital issue, Jagan painted a grim picture of governance under the coalition.
He alleged that debt has ballooned to Rs 3.52 lakh crore in just two years, without direct benefits to citizens. In contrast, he claimed his government borrowed Rs 3.31 lakh crore over five years, of which Rs 2.73 lakh crore was directly transferred into beneficiaries’ bank accounts through welfare schemes.
He accused the current administration of dismantling welfare programmes, leaving the rural economy shattered.
Farmers, he said, no longer receive minimum support prices, crop insurance, or input subsidies. Government schools have weakened, with arrears of over Rs 10,000 crore in fee reimbursement and schemes like Vidya Deevena and Nadu–Nedu halted. Healthcare too, he alleged, is collapsing, with Aarogyasri dues amount to Rs 3,200 crore .
Jagan also targeted TDP legislators, citing allegations of harassment, misconduct, and sexual assault, claiming no action was taken against them. He described the State as being under “rakshasa palana” (rule of demons), where impunity prevails.