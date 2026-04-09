Scenic Sileru turns risky as officials warn tourists in Andhra

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: The scenic Sileru River, a popular tourist attraction near the Lower Sileru Hydel Project, is drawing large crowds during the summer holidays. However, the officials are warning visitors to remain extremely cautious, as the river’s beauty hides danger.

Many tourists, unaware of the river’s depth and sudden rise in water levels, have lost their lives after entering the waters for a bath. The risk is particularly high near the Dharalamma picnic spot, where the river flow can increase rapidly.

After power generation, water released from the Polluru Hydel Power Station flows into the Sileru River at about 4,300 cusecs and travels nearly 30 km before merging with the Sabari River.

Depending on power demand, authorities at the Vijayawada dispatch centre instruct operations at the hydel project, where four generators with a combined capacity of 460 MW are switched on and off multiple times a day. This leads to sudden surges in water flow, making the river highly unpredictable and dangerous.

Despite warning boards installed by officials, many tourists from distant places ignore instructions and venture into the river. Past incidents highlight the risks. On June 1, 2025, six young men narrowly escaped after being caught in a sudden surge, thanks to timely rescue efforts by officials.

However, on June 7, a tragic incident occurred when a group of tourists got trapped in the rising waters at Dharalamma spot; one youth, identified as 18-year-old Abhilash, lost his life, because of the water flow.

Polluru Hydel Power Station Plant Manager Balakrishna urged tourists to avoid entering the river under any circumstances. He stated that water released after power generation flows with great force and depth, posing a serious threat to life.

“Visitors should enjoy the scenic beauty from a safe distance and not risk their lives by stepping into the river. There are no immediate rescue arrangements in this stretch and even a small slip can prove fatal,” he cautioned.

Authorities strongly advise visitors to enjoy the river from a safe distance and strictly avoid entering the water. Slippery rocks, deep currents and absence of immediate rescue facilities make the area highly unsafe.

Tourists are also urged not to risk their lives for selfies, reminding them that a moment of carelessness can lead to irreversible tragedy for their families.