TDP activists can reach top positions with sincerity, hard work: Minister Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for HRD and IT and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh said that recognising dedicated party workers is a fundamental principle of the TDP.

As part of his visit to the TDP headquarters at Mangalagiri on Wednesday, Lokesh interacted with the top 10 performers from across the state who have been actively using the ‘My TDP App’ and participating in party programmes.

Lokesh described the TDP as a strong institutional system in which every worker plays a crucial role. He said that the selected performers reached this level due to their hard work and could rise to higher positions within the party.

Stating that the party’s longevity depends on effectively implementing its programmes, he asserted that the party is more important than individuals.

Calling for internal reforms, Lokesh said efforts are being made to ensure that grassroots workers can rise through the ranks from village-level leadership to the politburo.

He emphasised that electoral success depends on effectively taking the party’s ideology to the people and urged cadres to work collectively to bring about meaningful change.

Referring to the party’s future roadmap, he wanted the party functionaries to take the six resolutions adopted at the Kadapa Mahanadu to the public.

He also announced year-round training sessions to strengthen ideological awareness among party members.

Criticising the previous government, Lokesh alleged that between 2019 and 2024, former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy did not engage with party legislators.