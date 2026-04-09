TN mechanised boat seized, seven fishers held in Andhra's Nellore

NELLORE: The Nellore District Special Boat Patrolling Task Force on Wednesday seized an unauthorised mechanised fishing boat that had illegally entered Andhra Pradesh’s territorial waters for fishing activities.

During routine patrolling in the coastal jurisdiction, the second Coastal Police patrolling boat detected a Tamil Nadu-based heavy mechanised fishing vessel operating without permission.

Acting swiftly, the Task Force personnel intercepted and seized the boat. Seven fishermen onboard, all natives of Tamil Nadu, were apprehended. The seized vessel, bearing registration number IND-TN-02-MM-2001, along with the detained fishermen identified as Kulasinagari Ravi, Suresh, Durga, Hari Babu, Palaraju, Kunadari Hitler, and B Sriramulu, was brought to the Juvvaladinne Fishing Harbour for further inquiry.

Officials stated that intensified coastal surveillance is being carried out to prevent illegal entry of mechanised boats from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry into Andhra waters.

As part of these efforts, a joint Task Force comprising personnel from the Fisheries Department, Coastal Security Police, Forest Department, and local fishermen has been conducting daily sea patrols from the Juvvaladinne Fishing Harbour.

On Wednesday, three patrol boats were deployed for coastal surveillance. One patrolled the stretch from Juvvaladinne to Thummalapenta and Taticherlapalem before returning.

The second operated from Krishnapatnam Port, while third patrolled up to Kuppam white near SDSC SHAR.