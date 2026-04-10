Andhra signs MoU with Olive Group for Rs 500-crore project

VIJAYAWADA: AP is emerging as a prime destination for tourism investments, said Tourism Minister Kandula Durgesh during his two-day visit to Mumbai.

Addressing investors at the ‘Hotel Investment Conference South Asia (HICSA) 2026’ held in Mumbai, the minister highlighted the state’s vast tourism potential and investor-friendly policies. He held meetings with representatives from major hospitality and infrastructure firms including Hyatt Hotels Corporation, Lemon Tree Hotels, The Oberoi Group, and InterGlobe Enterprises.

Discussions focused on strengthening coastal and spiritual tourism circuits and ensuring balanced regional development.

A key highlight of the visit was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Olive Group, involving an investment of Rs 500 crore. The project is expected to add over 2,000 hotel rooms across the state within three years, significantly boosting the mid-scale hospitality sector. The minister emphasised that Andhra Pradesh aims to become a global tourism and creative economy hub by promoting experiential tourism, MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, Exhibitions), eco-tourism, and adventure tourism.

He assured investors of time-bound approvals under the “Speed of Doing Business” policy.

Durgesh also credited Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan for prioritizing tourism as a key growth engine. He highlighted iconic destinations like Tirumala Venkateswara Temple and Gandikota as major attractions poised for global recognition.