CII Andhra Pradesh discusses MSME boost, skill training and jobs with Minister Srinivas

VIJAYAWADA: Members of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Andhra Pradesh chapter called on MSME Minister Kondapalli Srinivas at the State Secretariat on Thursday and discussed key initiatives related to MSME development, skill training, and employment generation.

The delegation included the CII AP Chairman Saranam Narendra Kumar, Vice Chairman G Sambasiva Rao and CII AP Chapter Head Rajesh.

During the meeting, the members outlined ongoing and proposed initiatives aimed at strengthening the MSME sector and enhancing livelihood opportunities. The CII representatives informed the minister that an MoU has been signed with the MSME Development Corporation to provide training to 10,000 Self-Help Group (SHG) members over a period of three years.

They said the initiative is aimed at empowering women and improving income-generating capabilities at the grassroots level.

They shared details of an action plan prepared by CII to boost industrial employment across AP. As part of its skilling efforts, CII is training around 3,000 individuals through four skill development centres. Proposals have been submitted to set up four additional centres to expand reach of training programmes.