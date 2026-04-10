CM Naidu slams claims of Rs 2.5 lakh crore capital spend as ‘lies’

BAPATLA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has unveiled a comprehensive agenda combining land reforms, capital development, tourism promotion, and regional infrastructure upgrades, while sharply criticising the opposition for attempts to destabilise the state.

Addressing the ‘Mee Bhoomi - Mee Hakku’ programme at Surepalli village in Vemuru constituency in Bapatla district, Naidu announced that the government will complete the distribution of 1.12 crore Pattadar Passbooks by March 2027.

He said the process is entirely corruption-free, with auto-mutation ensuring passbooks are delivered directly to landowners’ homes. A State-wide Resurvey 2.0 is underway across 16,816 villages, of which 6,976 have already been completed. Blockchain technology, QR codes, and record-locker systems are being introduced to secure land records against tampering, while the Land Titling Act has been repealed to safeguard property rights.

The Chief Minister highlighted major relief measures in land issues, including the removal of 1.37 lakh acres of village service inam lands from Section 22-A and steps to free another 1 lakh acres. Families with housing pattas before 2016 can now register, sell, or gift their properties, benefiting nearly 75 lakh households.

He noted that over 9 lakh land transactions have been auto-mutated since June 2024, covering sale, gift, and partition deeds, and urban properties have also been included. Registration charges have been simplified to Rs 100 for properties up to Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1,000 for those above Rs 10 lakh.

Naidu strongly defended the Amaravati capital project, dismissing claims of Rs 2 lakh crore expenditure as ‘false propaganda.’ He recalled that 29,000 farmers voluntarily contributed 33,000 acres of land, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone.