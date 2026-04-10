CM Naidu slams claims of Rs 2.5 lakh crore capital spend as ‘lies’

BAPATLA: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has unveiled a comprehensive agenda combining land reforms, capital development, tourism promotion, and regional infrastructure upgrades, while sharply criticising the opposition for attempts to destabilise the state.
Addressing the ‘Mee Bhoomi - Mee Hakku’ programme at Surepalli village in Vemuru constituency in Bapatla district, Naidu announced that the government will complete the distribution of 1.12 crore Pattadar Passbooks by March 2027.
He said the process is entirely corruption-free, with auto-mutation ensuring passbooks are delivered directly to landowners’ homes. A State-wide Resurvey 2.0 is underway across 16,816 villages, of which 6,976 have already been completed. Blockchain technology, QR codes, and record-locker systems are being introduced to secure land records against tampering, while the Land Titling Act has been repealed to safeguard property rights.
The Chief Minister highlighted major relief measures in land issues, including the removal of 1.37 lakh acres of village service inam lands from Section 22-A and steps to free another 1 lakh acres. Families with housing pattas before 2016 can now register, sell, or gift their properties, benefiting nearly 75 lakh households.
He noted that over 9 lakh land transactions have been auto-mutated since June 2024, covering sale, gift, and partition deeds, and urban properties have also been included. Registration charges have been simplified to Rs 100 for properties up to Rs 10 lakh and Rs 1,000 for those above Rs 10 lakh.
Naidu strongly defended the Amaravati capital project, dismissing claims of Rs 2 lakh crore expenditure as ‘false propaganda.’ He recalled that 29,000 farmers voluntarily contributed 33,000 acres of land, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone.
He accused the previous government of disrespecting farmers’ sacrifices, harassing women protesters, and attempting to derail Amaravati’s development. He stressed that Amaravati remains the legal capital of Andhra Pradesh, with Parliament and the President affirming its status.
On governance, Naidu alleged that those in power for five years created destruction and now resort to threats and intimidation.
He cited attempts to attack media organizations and warned that such actions undermine democracy. He pledged to uphold law-abiding administration, stating that while taking action against such individuals is not difficult, his government will always act strictly in accordance with the law.
Looking ahead, Naidu announced plans to develop Suryalanka Beach in Bapatla district into a ‘Mini Goa’, promoting eco-tourism, temple tourism, and beach tourism to generate jobs and improve local incomes. He assured fishermen that their rights over coastal waters would be protected, reversing earlier policies that excluded them from aquaculture opportunities.
For Vemuru constituency, he sanctioned Rs 10 crore for a bridge over the Tungabhadra drain, Rs 15 crore for an HL bridge on Kolluru ferry road, and Rs 2 crore for culverts on Bhattiprolu–Pesalaka road. He also promised a fire station, industrial investments to create local employment, and flood-protection measures for Lanka villages.
The event, attended by ministers, MLAs, MPs, and senior officials, underscored the government’s focus on land security, capital development, tourism, and regional infrastructure—a multi-pronged strategy aimed at strengthening Andhra Pradesh’s governance and growth trajectory.