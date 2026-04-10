CM Naidu to launch quantum computer testing facility on April 14

VIJAYAWADA: Marking World Quantum Day on April 14, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will formally launch the indigenously built India’s first quantum computer testing facility at SRM University in Amaravati, and virtually launch the quantum facility centre at Medha Towers in Gannavaram near Vijayawada.
With this Andhra Pradesh will emerge as the first State in the country to commission indigenously built quantum computer testing facility and Amaravati Quantum Valley is set to emerge as the international quantum computing hub.
The Chief Minister will witness a live quantum system initiation with the cooling process of the processor on the Amaravati 1Q system being triggered virtually as the system is housed in Medha Towers.
At the same time Amaravati 1S system will function as an open access setup fully visible to all attendees during the demonstration.
With the Amaravati Quantum Reference Facility (AQRF) in Andhra Pradesh, India has now set up sovereign quantum infrastructure.
Amaravati emerges as global quantum tech hub
Amaravati has become the anchor node of a national quantum hardware network, positioning India to design, test, certify and manufacture quantum systems for the world. The technologies developed through AQRF include cryogenics, precision electronics, quantum grade fabrication, which have strategic spillover into defence, healthcare and semiconductor manufacturing.
Under India’s National Quantum Mission, Amaravati Quantum Valley will be hosting an IBM 133-qubit quantum computer and has engaged 80 plus industry and academic partnerships, positioning it to be among the top five global quantum hubs.
The launch of AQRF on World Quantum Day adds an indigenous hardware dimension to Amaravati Quantum Valley’s portfolio, complementing its existing quantum cloud, skilling and innovation infrastructure.
With the initiative of Naidu, quantum journey started in April last year in Amaravati Quantum Valley. Amaravati Declaration was made during Amaravati Quantum Valley workshop held in Vijayawada on June 30, 2025, in which Naidu unveiled his ambitious vision to transform Amaravati into a global capital of quantum technology.
Giving details of the launching programme of quantum computer testing facility centre to mediapersons in Vijayawada on Thursday, PS Pradyumna, Secretary to Chief Minister, said it is a dream come true for the people of AP.
With the initiative of the Chief Minister, the indigenously built India’s first quantum computing testing facility is going to be launched on April 14. The CM insisted on bringing indigenous hardware component manufacturing eco-system in Amaravati to promote quantum technology, he said.
SRM University has contributed in this direction and made it accessible to students. People enjoyed the fruits of computer technology for more than 3 decades and now it is time to switch over to quantum technology, he said. SRM University Vice-Chancellor Ch Satish Kumar and quantum technology experts were present.