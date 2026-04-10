CM Naidu to launch quantum computer testing facility on April 14

VIJAYAWADA: Marking World Quantum Day on April 14, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu will formally launch the indigenously built India’s first quantum computer testing facility at SRM University in Amaravati, and virtually launch the quantum facility centre at Medha Towers in Gannavaram near Vijayawada.

With this Andhra Pradesh will emerge as the first State in the country to commission indigenously built quantum computer testing facility and Amaravati Quantum Valley is set to emerge as the international quantum computing hub.

The Chief Minister will witness a live quantum system initiation with the cooling process of the processor on the Amaravati 1Q system being triggered virtually as the system is housed in Medha Towers.

At the same time Amaravati 1S system will function as an open access setup fully visible to all attendees during the demonstration.

With the Amaravati Quantum Reference Facility (AQRF) in Andhra Pradesh, India has now set up sovereign quantum infrastructure.