Ensure free power for all eligible weavers: Minister Savitha

VIJAYAWADA: Handlooms and Textiles Minister S Savitha has directed the officials to ensure that the benefits of the free electricity scheme are extended to every eligible weaver in the State through coordinated efforts.

The Minister stressed the need for implementation of the scheme and greater awareness at the grassroots level.

She instructed officials to conduct village-level campaigns to educate weavers about the scheme and facilitate the application process.

Savitha announced that April 15 has been set as the deadline for submission of applications and warned that any negligence in identifying beneficiaries would not be tolerated.

Savitha said district-level officers would be held accountable for lapses in the selection process. She noted that the

free electricity scheme, launched from April 1 with an outlay of `150 crore per year, fulfills a key election promise made by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh.