Liquor policy case: Andhra Pradesh HC asks CID for details

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday heard arguments in a petition seeking access to records related to the liquor policy case registered against Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and others.

Appearing for the APCID, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi argued that third parties not connected to a case cannot seek its records. He contended that documents such as the charge sheet and final report filed by police are not public documents and cannot be disclosed to unrelated individuals. Rohatgi cited Supreme Court rulings to support his argument and maintained that the petition itself lacks maintainability. He urged the court to first decide on the admissibility of the plea before proceeding further.

Taking note of these submissions, Justice Venkata Jyothirmayi Pratapa directed the CID to submit detailed information related to the case. The court adjourned the hearing to April 17.

The petition was filed by Swarnandhra Patrika Editor Kotti Balagangadhara Tilak, challenging the ACB Court’s refusal to provide a certified copy of the order that closed the CID case. The case pertains to allegations that the liquor policy framed between 2014 and 2019 caused losses to the state exchequer.