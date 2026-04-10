Minister Atchannaidu launches attack on YSRCP's Jagan, raises questions over YSR death and Vivekananda case

VIJAYAWADA / VISAKHAPATNAM: Agriculture Minister Kinjarapu Atchannaidu on Thursday made a series of sharp and controversial remarks against YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, raising questions over past incidents and his personal conduct.

Addressing a press conference, the minister said there are ‘several doubts’ surrounding the death of former chief minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy and demanded that Jagan clarify where he was on that day and why he was in another state.

He alleged that several senior leaders had earlier spoken about Jagan’s possible role behind YSR’s death and recalled that Botsa Satyanarayana had also made public comments in this regard. “We did not take those remarks seriously then, but after observing Jagan’s subsequent behaviour, the doubts have only increased,” Atchannaidu said.

Referring to the murder of YS Vivekananda Reddy, he made strong allegations, stating that Jagan had ‘brutally killed his own uncle and later used the incident for political gains.’ He demanded that answers be given to the unresolved questions surrounding the case.

The minister also targeted Jagan’s personal life, and questioned how a person who does not respect his own family could respect the people of the state. “If one cannot honour family relationships, how can they uphold responsibility towards society and governance,” he asked.

Atchannaidu said such actions have raised serious concerns among the public and reiterated that people deserve clarity and accountability on all these issues.