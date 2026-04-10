Self-enumeration for Census from April 16: Guntur Collector

GUNTUR: As part of the upcoming Census-2027, the district administration will provide a self-enumeration facility for the public, announced Guntur District Collector CM Saikanth Varma. The option will be available from April 16 to 30, allowing citizens to submit their household details digitally.

The Collector made the announcement during a teleconference with officials, coinciding with the launch of a three-day training programme for census staff across mandals. He emphasized that details submitted through self-enumeration must be thoroughly verified by enumerators and supervisors to ensure accuracy.

Varma explained that the Census-2027 will be carried out in two phases: Phase 1: House Listing & Housing Census — collecting information on households, housing conditions, and related details. Phase 2: Population Enumeration — recording demographic data of individuals.

He noted that this will be the first fully digital census, marking a significant milestone in India’s statistical history. Enumerators will use mobile applications on smartphones to record data in the field.

The Collector said all preliminary arrangements for the first phase have begun. Master trainers and field trainers have been selected and trained. Enumeration blocks have been identified across mandals, municipal corporations, and municipalities, and enumerators and supervisors have been appointed accordingly.

Training programmes for the selected staff will be conducted in four rounds between April 9 and the end of the month. These sessions will focus on field-level data collection methods, mobile app usage, boundary identification, landmark recognition, and data security protocols.

Varma urged citizens to actively participate in census, stressing that public cooperation is vital for its success. He said awareness campaigns will be conducted to ensure people understand the importance of the census and contribute accurate information.