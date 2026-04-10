Six more accused in Andhra terror link case taken into custody for questioning

VIJAYAWADA: Kothapet police on Thursday took six more accused in the sensational terror link case into custody for quizzing.

The suspects were brought from Rajahmundry Central Jail to Vijayawada and will remain in police custody for five days, until April 13, as permitted by the Vijayawada Chief Judicial Magistrate court.

Earlier, police had questioned key accused including Rehmatullah Sharif, Danish, Sohail Beg from Vijayawada, Syeda Begum from Hyderabad, and Abdul Salam from Ballari. Based on which, investigators identified additional suspects.

The six accused were Shadman Dilkash from Bihar (A4), Lucky Ahmed from Delhi (A7), Jishan from Rajasthan (A9), Mir Asif Ali from Bankura, WB (A10), Shaikh Fayaz Rehman from Maharashtra (A13), and Shahrukh Khan from Pune (A12). It involves total 13, of whom 12 have been arrested. One of them is a minor and has been shifted to juvenile home.