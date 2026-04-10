TDP backs women’s bill, says South won’t lose out on delimitation

His remarks come amid mounting Opposition criticism that the proposed changes linked to the rollout of the Women’s Reservation bill could widen the gap between the more populous northern states and their southern counterparts. Opposition parties have argued that states like UP would gain disproportionately, increasing the seat differential with states such as Tamil Nadu and potentially diluting the South’s influence in Parliament.

The TDP’s remarks came a day after the Union Cabinet’s clearance of a draft bill to increase Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816, with 273 reserved for women, ahead of the 2029 general elections. Both women’s quota and delimitation will be based on the 2011 Census, rather than waiting for fresh population data.

Dismissing allegations of inadequate consultation with the opposition, Devarayalu said they were given ample opportunity. “As far as our state is concerned, we made a detailed presentation to the Union home minister and our concerns were addressed.”