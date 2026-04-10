TDP backs women’s bill, says South won’t lose out on delimitation

NEW DELHI: In a significant endorsement of the Centre’s push to pass the amendments to the Women’s Reservation Bill, the NDA’s key ally Telugu Desam Party (TDP) on Thursday dismissed concerns that the South would be disadvantaged by the proposed delimitation exercise, asserting that a proportional increase in Lok Sabha seats would maintain the existing balance of representation.
Speaking to this paper, TDP parliamentary party leader Lavu Krishna Devarayalu said that with a proposed 50% expansion in Lok Sabha strength, the relative share of each state would remain unchanged. “After the increase, the percentage of a state’s representation in the Lok Sabha will stay the same. For instance, Kerala now accounts for 3.6% of the total 543 seats in Lok Sabha. After a 50% increase, Kerala will retain the same percentage with 30 seats,” he said, dispelling fears of political marginalisation in the South.
His remarks come amid mounting Opposition criticism that the proposed changes linked to the rollout of the Women’s Reservation bill could widen the gap between the more populous northern states and their southern counterparts. Opposition parties have argued that states like UP would gain disproportionately, increasing the seat differential with states such as Tamil Nadu and potentially diluting the South’s influence in Parliament.
The TDP’s remarks came a day after the Union Cabinet’s clearance of a draft bill to increase Lok Sabha seats from 543 to 816, with 273 reserved for women, ahead of the 2029 general elections. Both women’s quota and delimitation will be based on the 2011 Census, rather than waiting for fresh population data.
Dismissing allegations of inadequate consultation with the opposition, Devarayalu said they were given ample opportunity. “As far as our state is concerned, we made a detailed presentation to the Union home minister and our concerns were addressed.”