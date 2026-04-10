Andhra Pradesh

Three girls drown in waterfall, another hurt in Andhra

Locals retrieved the bodies of the girls from water and shifted Anjali to hospital.
Three young girls lost their lives after accidentally slipping into the water and drowning while taking photos at the Mullugummi waterfalls of Burja Panchayat in Hukumpeta Mandal, Alluri Sitharama Raju district, on Thursday.
Three young girls lost their lives after accidentally slipping into the water and drowning while taking photos at the Mullugummi waterfalls of Burja Panchayat in Hukumpeta Mandal, Alluri Sitharama Raju district, on Thursday. Photo | Express
Express News Service
Updated on
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VISAKHAPATNAM: Three girls died and another suffered injuries after they drowned at a waterbody in Mallugummi area between Ananthagiri and Hukumpeta mandals in ASR on Thursday. Police identified the deceased as S Pavitra, 15, S Ratnakumari, 16, and S Trisha, 17. S Anjali is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Araku Valley Inspector said four girls from Jambuvalasa village in Hukumpeta mandal had gone to the waterfalls. He said Anjali was clicking photos of the three girls, who were standing on rocks, when they lost balance, fell into the water and drowned. Seeing that Anjali jumped into water to save them, but failed and drowned.

Locals retrieved the bodies of the girls from water and shifted Anjali to hospital. Police has launched a probe.

YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urged government to boost safety measures to prevent further incidents.

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