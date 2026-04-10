Three girls drown in waterfall, another hurt in Andhra

VISAKHAPATNAM: Three girls died and another suffered injuries after they drowned at a waterbody in Mallugummi area between Ananthagiri and Hukumpeta mandals in ASR on Thursday. Police identified the deceased as S Pavitra, 15, S Ratnakumari, 16, and S Trisha, 17. S Anjali is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Araku Valley Inspector said four girls from Jambuvalasa village in Hukumpeta mandal had gone to the waterfalls. He said Anjali was clicking photos of the three girls, who were standing on rocks, when they lost balance, fell into the water and drowned. Seeing that Anjali jumped into water to save them, but failed and drowned.

Locals retrieved the bodies of the girls from water and shifted Anjali to hospital. Police has launched a probe.

YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy urged government to boost safety measures to prevent further incidents.